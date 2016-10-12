This is Viewpoints for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

Foreign language voter assistance latest move by Georgia’s Secretary of State
What if you don’t understand simple English but want to vote in Georgia? No problem! A recent press release from Secretary of State Jack Kemp proudly boasts of his “new video tutorials in English, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese on voter registration, absentee voting by mail, advance in-person voting, and Election Day voting.”
“These new resources will help voters who are non-English speakers know how to register to vote and prepare to cast their ballot” says Kemp. “Georgia is not a “covered jurisdiction” under the federal Voting Rights Act to offer election information in other languages” Kemp tells us.
For now, actual ballots are still printed in English.
Most schoolchildren and all naturalized Americans understand that with very few exceptions, the ability to speak and understand simple English is a requirement for naturalization — and that it is a crime for non-citizens to vote in Georgia elections.
This writer phoned the Gold Dome office of Secretary Kemp last week for answers to a few questions, but the promised return call never came. So, maybe readers will have enough curiosity on the topic to call themselves. The phone number for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is 404-656-2881.
One of the questions in mind was why Secretary Kemp limited his executive pronouncement to include only five foreign languages. Why not French, German or Somali? Why not Cantonese?
Why not at least match the “it’s good for business” inclusiveness of Gov. Deal’s Department of Driver Services, which has been issuing drivers licenses to illegal aliens since July of 2012 and offers the written drivers license exam in 10 foreign languages?
Indeed, why not fast forward and officially convert Georgia into a welcoming place to live, do business and vote by accommodating every language? If we are going to voluntarily cater to non-English speaking voters, why not all of them?
To no one’s surprise, the leftists in the illegal alien lobby were quick to offer their gratitude and applause for Kemp’s progressiveness. Along with the Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Jerry Gonzalez of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials Corp. (GALEO) immediately sent out his own hopeful press release.
“We hope this is the beginning of the Secretary of State’s Office offering more in-language voter education materials and continue to support Asian Americans, Latinos, and all people of color as we carry on our fight for full access to participation in American democracy.”
Corporate-funded GALEO is widely recognized as Georgia’s most visibly tribalist and extreme advocacy group against official English and enforcement of American immigration laws. They are threatening a federal lawsuit demanding foreign language voter ballots in Georgia.
Secretary Kemp was one of several Republicans who attended an annual “Power Breakfast” GALEO fundraiser gala in May, 2015.
In any language, this all looks like an example of what to expect from the establishment Republican promise to be more “inclusive” and their effort to be more Dem-like to stay in office.
Kemp’s videos can be viewed on his Youtube page – ‘BrianKempGA’
D.A. King is president of the Georgia-based Dustin Inman Society.
Too many job applicants
Congress needs to reduce legal immigration back to traditional levels. More than 15 million Americans are out of work and this number is growing quickly. However, the United States continues to admit more than 1 million legal immigrants each year. There is no good reason for Congress to allow this to happen? These ludicrously high numbers are not representative of our nation’s proud immigration tradition?
For the first 200 years of its existence, the United States admitted about 250,000 immigrants each year. From 1946 to 1970 this number was about 255,000. However, since 1990, this number has skyrocketed to more than 1 million each year. America’s current immigration numbers clearly are not in line with America’s immigration tradition. Indeed, Congress’ refusal to reduce the number of immigrants allowed to legally work and reside in the United States is taking a devastating toll on America’s unemployed and underemployed.
We are taking in more immigrants than we can handle. There are not enough jobs for most of them. They are competing for available jobs with unemployed Americans. They are willing to work longer hours for fewer dollars. Unfortunately, there are those who will take advantage. Some even replace longtime employees with cheaper immigrant labor.
Hill Kaplan,
Macon
Special reunion
How very much I appreciated the Lanier/Miller High School classes of 1966 for inviting me to their 50th class reunion. Especially, I would like to thank Marshall Darley, Jim McBrayer and David Lucas for inviting me to the golf tournament and an extra thanks to David Lucas (Stifel Investments) for being my sponsor.
The boys and girls of Lanier/Miller were very special as evidenced by all the success stories I heard Friday Night. As always, Go Poets!
Jerry Eller, teacher
Lanier Junior High School, 1960-1963
Local control
I pray that enough citizens of Georgia vote no on Amendment 1 to defeat it. Remember the graduation test? It was a state-mandated requirement for public high school seniors to pass before they could graduate. It is no longer a requirement. How many high school seniors were negatively impacted because they were unable to pass that test? They were not allowed to march in their graduation ceremonies and they did not receive their diplomas. Now, the state wants to take over schools that have been labeled as failing. Give the local students, administrators, teachers and staff the necessary support, and they will be successful in meeting objectives and maintaining discipline. Our students deserve local control of local schools.
Alice Wolmack,
Warner Robins
