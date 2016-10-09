This is Viewpoints for Monday, Oct. 10, 2016

From the high to the low
Many of your readers have noticed these coincidences, I’d bet. A congressman in South Carolina and a Trump campaign worker in Ohio both said they believe African-Americans hate white Americans “because they are more successful.” That campaign worker also blamed President Obama for no specific reason.
Is it possible they were inspired to speak their uninhibited minds by U.S. Supreme Court decisions? Remember that Chief Justice Roberts decided “our country has changed,” as he voted to deactivate Section 5, of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He’d reasoned that broad federal protection against racial discrimination was not needed anymore.
A few years before, Justice Antonin Scalia determined that affirmative action is not necessary anymore; although he was narrowly outvoted. He declared, “There are those who contend that it does not benefit African Americans to get them into the University of Texas where they do not do well, as opposed to … a slower track school where they do well.”
As the old saying goes, what goes around comes around. That would appear to be happening today from the regressive decisions of Supreme Court justices to the blatant remarks of others.
Tom Louderback,
Louisville, Kentucky
Vote yes
A recent editorial in The Telegraph stated some misgivings about Constitutional Amendment No. 2 on the November ballot.
“Georgia is famous for creating additional fees and taxes dedicated to cleaning up tire dumps, landfills and hazardous waste sites but diverting the money collected, almost $200 million, to other uses. ... We don’t think that’s being accountable at all, rather an attempt to bamboozle voters.”
With confidence in our political institutions at an all-time low, cynicism about entrusting more dollars to politicians is certainly understandable.
I agree that caring for Georgia’s children who have been exploited in the sex-trafficking industry is too important to leave to the winds of politics and the whims of politicians.
The reason we passed legislation authorizing Amendment 2, also called the Safe Harbor Amendment, was to prevent any other use of money collected from enhanced fines on certain criminal offenses and a new fee on the adult entertainment industry.
The children who have been victimized and who will receive therapeutic services from money in the Safe Harbor Fund don’t have lobbyists. At an average age of 14 and as young as 9 years old, these victims can’t even vote yet.
Constitutionally mandating that these funds be used to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for children who have been sexually exploited ensures that no politicians can spend this money on anything other than helping our child victims.
If you agree that the future of our children, especially those who have been exploited, it is too important to leave up to “politics,” I hope you’ll join me in voting “Yes” on Constitutional Amendment No. 2.
Allen Peake
Georgia state representative
Truth Vs. temperament
Temperament — I get it. Even Trump supporters who love his refusal to conform his words to the politically correct standards of the media have been dismayed by some of his cringe-worthy comments. But you know what? This election calls for big picture if ever any election did. Hillary Clinton continues the Obama beguilement of calm temperament coupled with a radical worldview. I’ll take my chances with a shoot-from-the-lip street fighter, who has learned to deal with tough opponents and walk back extreme positions to the place he wanted to be in the first place. Nuclear danger with Trump’s temperament? Never. The generals would resign and Congress would impeach him before it ever got that far, which it wouldn’t. After all, he is a Washington outsider with very few political friends who owe him any loyalty.
The bigger threat is not a President Trump angrily nuking some country, but rather being nuked by a terrorist country emboldened by the naive and feckless foreign policy put in place by Barack Obama and continued by a President Hillary Clinton. Trump is a fierce defender of America and her Constitutional framework. Hillary Clinton is a robotic, carefully scripted Washington politician who shares Obama’s worldview that a winsome temperament and lots of hugs will tame all the evil in the world. I say we’re much safer to take our chances with the new sheriff in town. Trump has a truer sense of the way the world works. And in choosing a president during these turbulent times, truth trumps temperament.
Rinda Wilson
Macon
