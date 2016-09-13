This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016

Hump-bridge advocate
Should Macon-Bibb County SPLOST money be used to destroy a historic bridge that is still useful and desirable to the walking public? In Atlanta, two bridge initiatives would create acres of green, multiuse parks over some interstate highways that split historically walkable communities. Atlanta is considering spending $300 million to $500 million to gain the livability these projects would benefit. This was reported in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week (9/7/16).
These projects would be “similar to Klyde Warren Park, a more than five-acre development over the busy Woodall Rodgers Freeway” in Dallas, Texas. The ambitious Atlanta projects would cover about 23 acres of the Downtown Connector and Ga. 400 in Dunwoody with “a central gathering place and green space.”
On the other hand, the Macon-Bibb administration plans to unnecessarily destroy the Second Street “hump bridge,” and they plan to spend our SPLOST dollars to do this. Numerous forward thinkers have detailed the reasons for saving taxpayers from this useless destruction. Macon-Bibb insists the demolition is necessary requirement for the construction of a higher speed (less pedestrian-friendly) Second Street bridge occurring to the north. As a member of the SPLOST Oversight Committee, I have asked for official, signed documentation proving such a tradeoff is required.
Macon-Bibb has never provided that information to the SPLOST Oversight Committee. The new proposed SPLOST referendum on the November ballot does not even require an oversight committee. Macon-Bibb does not want to be answerable for their short-sighted SPLOST (mis)spending.
Lindsay D. Holliday, Macon
He doesn’t understand
Donald Trump, visited a black church. He looked so out of place. I know he felt out of place. He was entirely out of his environment. All of the dumb things he said in the past and now he is trying to shift gears. He fooled some of the people in that church. I really don’t know how they let him trick them. Here you have a candidate who has no black or very few black people who will vote for him. During his entire campaign he’s just decided to visit a single black church. Can’t they see the man is hurting for votes and will do anything to get them including lying in the house of God.
He made a statement that he understands how people are struggling. They should have put him out of the church when he told that lie. The only way you can understand our struggle is to be black. You have to be black to know how it feels. To get pulled over by the police not knowing whether that policeman will take your life or not. You have to be black to go through the things blacks go through and understand them. You have to be black to understand how it feels to have the feelings you’re unwelcome in the United States of America. Trump doesn’t know anything about our struggle, nor does he care.
Most people don’t understand when they see a banner that read black lives matters, that doesn’t mean our lives are the only ones that matters. That’s why you would have to be black to understand this. Black lives matter is a statement being made. Black people are dying so frequently by the hands of police officers. We just want it to be known that our lives matter, too.
Terrell Lindsey, Perry
Extortion game
District Attorney David Cooke’s recent self-congratulatory press conference was informative, but probably not in the way he wanted when also analyzing the forfeiture expenditure report he released. First let me congratulate him on his beautiful new podium, curtain and seal he presented at the conference. It only cost $1,500 of the ill-gotten gains he’s extorted out of local businesses. I wonder if he mentally thanks individual convenience store owners when authorizing purchases. “Thanks Shell Food Mart owner for paying me to drop criminal charges against you. This is a really nice podium!” Or “You’re the best Kountry Restaurant owner. I really appreciate the $3,615 it cost to put pretty lights on my new vehicles I also bought with your money ($62,520).”
Second, thanks for giving a bit to charities. While it’s a nice gesture, when we run the numbers from the financial report the amount of laundered money he donated amounts to 13 percent of current total payouts. So where did the rest go you may ask. Well, according to the DA’s numbers over 34 percent went to pay his crew, I mean it was distributed to various local law enforcement agencies, surrounding DA offices and the state. You’ve gotta pay to play in the gambling game here in our great state so $107,000 went to the Georgia Department of Revenue. I’m sure it will go into the education budget (wink, wink).
A whopping 29 percent (that’s double what went to charities if you’re counting) went to the special prosecutor, Michael Lambros, who hasn’t gotten a conviction yet. I guess I’m confused on what a prosecutor’s job is and I’m also uncertain how shipping almost $140,000 of local money to Atlanta is helping Middle Georgia.
To add to this whole charade The Telegraph’s editorial of Sept. 1 says the DA is “rightfully proud” in how he’s doled out the money and goes on to blame bad legislation coming out of the Gold Dome. Enforcing admittedly bad laws shouldn’t be praised. Particularly when it’s used for legalized extortion and a pittance of the loot is doled out in a grandiose manner while the rest pays for the actual extortion.
This whole issue is really just a symptom of a larger problem. Namely, our Gold Dome and Washington, D.C., overlords trying to legislate morality. I say trying, because we’re witnessing a colossal failure. The forfeiture laws are courtesy of the drug war and the gambling laws were spit out of the mouths of a hypocritical Georgia General Assembly. We still have drugs and gambling and all the ills that come with them.
All we’ve done is added another layer of misery by providing the means and motivation for our justice system to become unjust and predatory without solving anything.
Matt Dykes, Macon
