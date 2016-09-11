This is Viewpoints for Monday, September 12, 2016

‘Good deeds’
This photos should be on the front page. On Aug. 13, I captured this view of a Macon-Bibb Deputy assisting this elderly lady at least two blocks north up Riverside Drive. We seldom ever see the “good deeds” performed by our law enforcement personnel.
I was traveling northbound on Riverside, saw this precious deed taking place and had no choice but to reverse my course and capture it with my camera. The deputy said the lady made this jaunt every day and always refused his help. But, on this day he insisted, and she let him help her.
Don Nolen, Macon
Vote for the future
Over the past few months, I’ve said some pretty unkind things about Donald Trump, and I regret that. Not any of the things I said, you understand, I stand by that. But I regret spending so much time and ink attacking Trump when I could have been sharing information about Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president.
I could have been remarking on his two terms as governor of New Mexico, his fiscal conservatism, or his entrepreneurial efforts. I could have discussed his running mate, Bill Weld, and his tenure as governor of Massachusetts, or his time with the Justice Department. I could have been singing the praises of two experienced and extraordinarily qualified candidates.
Well, it’s time to look forward. For now, let me remind you that any party that receives more than 5 percent of the popular vote is eligible for federal campaign funding. So if you look at Gary Johnson and like what you see, imagine an ascendant Libertarian Party in 2020. Your vote in this election can make that happen. Every vote for Gov. Johnson in 2016 is a vote for an America that has broken free of the stranglehold of the two-party system. If you want change in this country, don’t swallow your decency and vote for Trump. Vote for the future, and for Gary Johnson and Bill Weld.
Ross C. Hardy, Macon
‘Lesser of two evils’
Following the publication of my letter, “Republican Shills,” on 9/5, a number of friends and associates have approached me saying “Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, can’t win the presidency, so you might as well vote for the lesser of two evils.” My response? Of course he can’t win the popular vote. But, if he gets 10 percent to 15 percent of the vote, including some disaffected Democrats (and I know there are a lot of Democrats who can’t stand the idea of voting for “Crooked Hillary”), he can prevent either of the two major candidates from getting 270 Electoral College votes. If that happens, then the Republican-controlled House of Representatives will decide, by majority vote, which of the three candidates will win. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see if the House Republicans have enough backbone, enough integrity and self-respect to elect a real Republican with a proven record of successfully governing a state, instead of a pretender with absolutely no qualifications to lead this country?
I served in the U.S. Army for more than 25 years. I shed my blood, sweat and tears in Vietnam and the Middle East. Voting for the “lesser of two evils” is still voting for evil. I cannot do that.
Len Gregor, Kathleen
Where else?
Years ago, there was a bumper sticker, seen all over the South. It featured the picture of a little donkey and the caption said, “Put yor heart in Dixie or get your ass out.” Fast forward to 2016 and substitute “America” for “Dixie.” This message could then be posted on the giant screens of any arena holding the 49ers. Better yet, it could be included on “Trump for President” bumper stickers or even become his campaign slogan.
I realize this would not be “politically correct,” but neither is sitting during the playing of our national anthem. Where else on Earth could an individual with an IQ slightly above that of a crash-test dummy attend the college of his choice and party for a few years, at no cost, then become an instant millionaire, all for being good at a sport whose only value to mankind is entertainment?
Larry Smith, Knoxville
Two flawed candidates
I am nearly 70 and I have seen a lot of elections in my lifetime but none like this one. We have two terribly flawed candidates. Hillary does not tell the truth. Her policies are pretty much the same as her husband’s were, mainstream. Some of Trump’s potential policies are very positive from my standpoint as a moderate Republican, and he is certainly entertaining. For example, before he became a candidate, he said a number of times that the Canadian health care system (basically Medicare for all) is much more efficient and effective than ours. Based on facts, not opinions, I very strongly agree. Since then, Trump has wandered around policywise on this issue, but I still think he will run with single payer if elected.
But that is my major problem with Trump. We just don’t know what he will do. Does he really think so little of captured warriors (Sen. McCain)? Does he really want to fire all of the generals who served under Obama? Does he really have a “secret plan” to defeat ISIS? Does he really think our president is worse than Putin? Does he really want to cozy up to one of the world’s worst dictators and think that he has done a fine job? Does he really believe he can get Mexico to pay for a wall and that he can just deport 11 million undocumented immigrants?
There are many other issues that concern me about Trump. Foremost, what is he hiding in his tax returns? Plus, his tendency to just say or do whatever hits his mind. Will he act that way when his finger is on the button controlling the “bomb”?
I suppose it helped to write this letter. I have made up my mind. Please, make up yours based on the facts and not entertainment.
Jack Bernard,
Peachtree City
