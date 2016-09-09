This is Viewpoints for Saturday, September 10, 2016

Trump’s tax plan
Here are five major features of Donald Trump’s tax plan:
1. He gives multinational corporations with $2.5 trillion in profits stashed offshore a tax cut of up to $550 billion.
2. Cuts taxes on hedge funds, real estate developers (like himself) and other wealthy partnerships by $1trillion.
3. Slashes the corporate tax rate by nearly 60 percent.
4. Reduces individual income tax rates on billionaires (like himself) and millionaires.
5. Eliminates the estate tax to boost the inheritance of millionaires and billionaires, which will give his heirs an extra $4 billion to $7 billion.
Trump claims to be a populist champion of working people. Yet his actual tax policies are the same tried and failed trickle down voodoo economics of the past.
John Ricks, Cochran
Best next president
Who would be the best choice for our next president? If we could have Hillary on one side of the coin and Trump on the other, would a flip of the coin be adequate? It hasn’t been proven, but it is possible that Hillary is a pathological liar. This is a disorder that differs from other disorders in that the sufferer sometimes begins to believe their own lies, which are usually pointless.
However, a major difference between the disease and intentional lying is that one is done for personal gain and the other, as previously stated, is for all practical purposes, pointless. It would be difficult indeed to deal with a president with an affliction such as this, but practically impossible to deal with one that has the physical troubles that Hillary has.
The RNC should advise Trump that he would be much more successful if he could see things along the same lines that they do. Trump’s main problem is his gargantuan ego. I can see Trump as president, although I had rather see somebody else, but the very thought of Hillary in the White House is absolutely horrifying.
If elected president, Hillary should get a sex change operation to avoid having to change the word “he” when referencing the president in the Constitution to “she,” because her tenure in the White House is temporary, and the Constitution is without end.
Walter Huckeba, Perry
System failing children
It’s a sad state of affairs to see the many, many ways our system abuses power and money and yet willingly fails to provide for the mental health of our most valuable asset, our children. Children who have been adopted or those who cannot afford health insurance are those most affected but certainly not all. Many times, there are those who simply fall through the cracks of the system. Most often, these children and teenagers are bullied at school, grow up unable to hold a job, become a part of the drug or alcohol abuse culture, become unwed mothers, commit suicide or murder, because they are so vulnerable and wanted desperately to fit in with their peers. We failed them. They didn’t fail us.
If you have any influence, or know of anyone who can influence our state legislators, please help bring attention and awareness to the lack of adequate funding of our mental health system in our state. It is my understanding that in the infinite wisdom of our lawmakers in Georgia, funding for certain types of care was removed or reduced a few years ago, causing a severe crisis in the proper care for children with Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD) and autism spectrum.
Our state promises to give an education to every child. Children with mental disabilities should not be excluded from this right. They need specialized care. They don’t abuse drugs, they don’t commit crimes, they just have a brain problem and need trained professionals to help them seek some normalcy to their lives. They need to be accepted and loved.
Parents of children and adolescents usually have to wait months, go to court numerous times, and file mountains of paperwork in order to get treatment. Their families are torn apart by the stress of doctor visits, constant psychological reports, diagnoses, and spend thousands of dollars trying to fix problems they are not equipped to handle.
Please help with awareness by contacting your representative if you live in the state of Georgia and demand they do whatever they have to do to remove this disparity in education for these children.
If you do not know who your representative is, go to http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx for contact information.
LaRose Tapley, Macon
Comments