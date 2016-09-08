This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 9, 2016

Twiggs goings on
This is in reponse to reporter Joe Kovac’s apparent misunderstanding of what was really going on at the Twiggs County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, September 6. It wasn’t about what a lady bought to eat and drink at the store and it was not really about averting a crisis. It was about politics.
Pehaps Kovac was too busy pandering to Commission Chairman Ken Fowler and Rep. Bubber Epps that he believed the only reason for the meeting was a nonexistent, dire financial state. The actual financials were presented but not reported. Kovac clearly does not know the difference between truth and politics.
What the meeting was really all about was the “tax man” as Kovac referred to him, had sent letters to people in the county over 62 years of age currently receiving a $25,000 annual school tax exemption and telling them they had to furnish proof of their income to continue receiving the exemption. The county attorney read the law which stated the residents were not required to reapply. A handicapped elderly lady who felt she was being harassed by the “tax man” provided letters he had sent to her threatening to take away her exemption if she did not provide a copy of her tax return and Social Security number.
As it turned out, many people who probably did not even realize they qualified for the exemption will probably now apply because it was brought out that the net income figure of $15,000 stated in the letter is actually the net amount over $63,000. This means that any person over 62 with a household adjusted gross income of as much as $78,000 qualifies to receive the exemption.
This is much more newsworthy than reporting a dire financial condition that does not genuinely exist. As I recall, Commissioner William Bond left the meeting because he wasn’t feeling well. Kovac didn’t report that information, just that he “walked out.”
Mary Brooks, Twiggs County
Kovac reported that Bond walked out of the still-in-session meeting without explaining why he was leaving. All Bond said was, “We’ll get there.”
Editors
‘Just 16’
I was slightly appalled after reading what attorney Amy Bell had to say in the article, written by Amy Leigh Womack, regarding the teenager charged with raping a girl at Northeast High School. Bell is quoted, “he is just 16” when discussing her reasoning for Beard being granted bond. What does this mean? Just because he is 16, he should not be held accountable for his actions? He committed a crime. A crime he may or may not be likely to repeat if he’s out on bond. There was no mention of his mental capacity. I feel he understands the concept of what constitutes poor decisions and the subsequent consequences.
Bell also states, “Although the girl contends that she told Beard ‘no,’ it’s unclear when it was said” Wait! What? It should not matter when “no” is said. No, according to most people, means no. No means “stop” or “I don’t want a, b, or c to happen.” Anytime a person says “no” is enough and it does not matter when it was said.
It was stated in the article that the video clearly shows the girl attempting to get away from Beard and his pulling her to the ground. To me this is a clear indication of his disregard for another person’s well-being. The article also stated how the girl “wasn’t initially truthful with investigators” about the incident. She was scared. Most victims are scared after having been violated. Plus, the thought of having to re-live the incident by explaining and re-explaining what occurred shy’s victims into testifying in court. I understand the need and want for justice. However, more often than not, more emphasis is placed on freeing the defendant than justice for the victim. I understand many innocent persons are charged and sent to prison; I am not trying to downplay this at all. But, it is still blatantly obvious how victims are made to second guess their decision to come forward and charge their attackers.
Rachel M. Rowe, Bonaire
Perry city services
This is in response to John Peterson’s letter on Perry Code Enforcement. I agree 100 percent. We have not had true code enforcement in Perry in many years. Perry does selective code enforcement and doesn’t respond to most issues in a timely manner, if at all. I have been trying for over five years to get them to have lawns in my subdivision mowed and cleaned up all to no avail. People wait until the grass is over two feet high before they mow it, and vacant, forget it, they won’t get mowed.
If you live in certain areas, the rich neighborhoods, you can get anything done that you ask for, but otherwise, not at all. Not only is code enforcement done that way but but nearly all “services” provided by the city. We pay a huge “fire fee” but our homeowners insurance did not go down as was promised in a letter sent out by the city. We pay a “storm water” fee, even though there is no storm water issue in our part of the city. We only see a police car in our area if they are called, never just patrolling.
I don’t know where, in Perry, Peterson lives, but it seems that the areas outside the Hwy. 341 bypass that were annexed into the old city of Perry are only part of the city to pay taxes so they can put in fancy brick sidewalks in the old “downtown” where few people outside of the old-time residents who live in the older original part of the city ever go. We get almost none of the “services” taxes and fees should be paying for.
There are subdivisions that are in Perry and pay taxes to Perry that are much closer to Warner Robins and therefore probably almost never go to “downtown” Perry, or any other part of Perry for that matter, except the fairgrounds.
Tom Datt, Perry
Agrees with Vasquez
John Vasquez’s Sunday Telegraph eloquent letter to the Editor warrants being read by all of those in the Telegraph’s area of distribution , print and electronic. His words and phrases of wisdom and truth are an example of the high quality of many public servants we have been privileged to have in Macon and Bibb County. Those who have been placed by society on “idol” pedestals, young and older, must recognize that they are not true heroes and their position can be utilized for good or be destructive. (How wisely they choose defines them.)
In the vernacular of sports that so many appear to worship/idolize, John hit a walk off home run describing this individual’s “actions. (I shun his name.) He appears to have been drinking the same Kool-Aid of so many who covet the two common greed’s of societal destruction, that of money and/or power.
Arthur D. Brook, Macon
