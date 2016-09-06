This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Door to wealth?
In this political season we often hear candidates say, “everyone will pay his fair share.” No office seeker ever utters “take your fair share” because once elected he will usually squirrel away cash, property and connections — enough to last for two or three generations. While doing that he will take elaborate vacations on the public dollar, sometimes called working conferences, in luxurious places all over the world and enjoy exotic dining and prime entertainment.
The story has been told that Lyndon Baines Johnson had to borrow a suit for his inaugural ceremony, but when he retired many years later he owned half the haberdashery plants in Texas west of the Pecos River. Great balls of fire, Judge Roy Bean must have hung his head in shame.
It is my understanding that the Warner Robins mayor and council have received the recreation plan submitted by the Recreation Advisory Board and the director of recreation. However, they have not been able to reach a decision or vote on the plan. I am inviting — yes, urging — all concerned citizens of Warner Robins/Houston County to attend the City Council meetings open to the public held on the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Warner Robins City Hall in order to encourage members of the council to approve the plans as submitted by the advisory board and director of recreation. The community has been “making do” for far too long. It’s time — past time — to address the needs of Warner Robins and Houston County to offer a quality of life here that will enhance economic growth and promote a healthy population.
The advisory board has not submitted its recommendations to council yet and does not plan to do so for a couple of months.
Here it is Sept. 3 and Georgia students are already a month into the school year. Something is wrong with this picture. Georgia’s education system will forever be stuck with that “backwoods” aura until we get this foolishness corrected.
Each school district decides the start and end dates of the school year.
Hillary’s claims of no training on classified material receipt nor transmittal of tells me she was not qualified for the job. Her employer has shown poor judgment with her appointment. All military personal know that loose lips sink ships and that government property is just that — not for sale. If otherwise, brig time will follow.
Area 51 had a standing procedure, “as per CIA” that no written literature is to be stamped as top secret nor classified because it’s like “do not touch”: The temptation is too great. Everyone will read it from kindergarten to spies, and Hillary is so dumb to not understand that. Hillary for president is a joke. Vote for the lesser of the two evils. Vote Trump.
This letter is for those of you who voted for President Obama, either once or twice. By the way, doing the same thing twice (like voting for the same person) and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. In the following significant categories, Obama failed us: Taxpayer money spent on student loans, food stamp recipients ($30 billion up to $75 billion), federal debt (from 65 percent of gross domestic product to more than 100 percent), health insurance cost increases (Obamacare is his signature program), labor force participation percentage (40 percent of Americans are not working), worker’s share of the economy, median family income, and home ownership. See for yourself how horrible his performance has been by reviewing the nine line graphs at the link below:
http://i2.wp.com/republicbroadcasting.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Image-2.jpg
These charts came from the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis. We have barely survived Obama. Clinton would be more of the same, or worse. If you vote for the lying criminal, you are as bad as she is.
I agree with Frank Gadbois in his concern about Robins Air Force Base closing and its effect on Warner Robins and surrounding areas’ economic welfare, and I offer a simple solution: vote Trump in 2016. One of Mr. Trump’s priorities is building and support of a strong military, the opposite of our present administration and the agenda of Hillary Clinton. I would go as far to argue that the majority of American citizens live their private lives totally consistent with conservative principles, including personal security and financial decisions. Again, the majority of the American public does not spend 30 percent more money than they take in year after year.
When they leave their homes, they lock their doors and some have electronic protection to keep unwanted people and their unknown intentions out of their homes. People do not take in strangers and provide food, shelter, medical care at no cost, and educate the strangers’ young for unknown periods of time. You see, these things would cause a huge strain on household budgets. The fallacy of the progressive movement is their national policy decisions have no cost to the general public because the “government” takes care of all of this.
The progressive mantra is that the “wealthy” individuals and corporations will pay for this through “fair share” taxation. The bottom line is these wealthy individuals are the corporations and their increased taxes will result in higher prices to the consumer that is already living paycheck to paycheck. This in itself would be fine if the consumer could go to their boss and get a “tax pay increase,” but we all know that ain’t happening, at least in the private sector. It’s easy to spend someone else’s money, which is what our government does with our tax money, and I add, without accountability.
The USA is the world’s largest business, and it needs to be run like one. It needs to be run like you run your household, with a budget, a determination to protect what is yours, and with an attitude of doing what’s in your best interest. These are only a few of the tenets of conservatism that Trump embraces. You may not particularly like the messenger, but you are already implementing his message.
