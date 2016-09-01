A simple goal if we all pitch in

It is amazing to think in this land of milk and honey that more than 15 percent — some 49 million people, according to a Feeding America study — are food insecure. However, if we are looking for a dose of reality we need look no further than the agencies that deal with those in need of food on a daily basis.
If you’re wondering, “How can I help?” the answer is simple. One of the staples many families take for granted is milk, however, it is one of the least donated items, probably due to its limited shelf life.
But some help is on the way, Kroger is asking customers to purchase a $1, $3 or $5 voucher at the checkout Sept. 4-17 to help raise $150,000 for food banks to redeem for the milk. Donations made at Macon area Kroger stores will benefit the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.
Last year the Atlanta division, which includes Middle Georgia stores, raised nearly $131,300 to provide milk. This year the goal is higher, but we can do this, can’t we?
Comments