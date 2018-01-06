Is this the Dawgs' most important game?

More Videos 1:52 Community members share concerns about potential Bibb school closing Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 1:12 Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments 1:19 Escaped inmate Ricky Dubose appears before judge 1:17 UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. Eric Garland/ McClatchy

For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. Eric Garland/ McClatchy