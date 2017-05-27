Are we returning to the bad old days before Obamacare?

Audience members react as Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum is reassuring Iowans fearful of losing health coverage that the House GOP bill is just a “tweak of Obamacare,” after campaigning on repealing the health care law _ and voting last week to gut it. The second-term Blum says “only about 10 percent of Obamacare was changed with this bill,” referring to the measure narrowly passed in the GOP-controlled House. Charlie Neibergall AP