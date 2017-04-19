Proxy war in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

In case you missed it, there was an election Tuesday. No, not around here, but a special election to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by Tom Price who was picked by President Trump to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
You won’t, unless you’re a party wonk, or a resident of the 6th, recognize many of the names — and there were many —18 to be exact. The 6th is thought to be solidly Republican, the home of Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson and although this race was an all party primary, it was anything but. Eleven Republicans and seven Democrats filled the ballot’s dance card.
When all the counting was done early Wednesday morning the two left standing were Democrat Jon Ossoff with 48.1 percent of the vote and Republican Karen Handel with 19.8 percent. Ossoff needed to break the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff, but that didn’t happen and now a June 20 match up is scheduled.
Everyone understood the race had and has national implications and money from outside the state came flooding in, particularly for Ossoff, who raised $8 million. But outside sources poured about $4 million into the race to attack him.
While Ossoff presents a new face, he’s only 30 years old, Handel, 55, is a former secretary of state and failed candidate for governor and Senate. Hold on to your hats, the race for the 6th is a proxy war for 2018 and the entire country will be watching.
Comments