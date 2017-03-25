The ‘Pink Carpet’ has been rolled out for the 35th time

Just to be clear, Washington, D.C., is home to the federal government, the Washington Monument, Jefferson, Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. memorials and many, many others, but it is not the Cherry Blossom Capitol of the world. How could it be with only 3,000 trees? You would be in the Cherry Blossom Capitol of the world if you take Washington, D.C.’s number of trees and multiply by 100. That would land you right smack dab in the middle of Georgia. Right smack dab in Macon-Bibb County.
Friday marked the start of the 35th annual Cherry Blossom Festival and this year looks to be one of the best. And there are several reasons for that prediction. The weather gods seem to be smiling. That’s good news and the warmer temperatures may coax the trees to hit full bloom (always a guessing game, particularly in a year where winter went on summer vacation).
Central City Park has had a face lift (Warning: Don’t go too fast down Willie “Smokie” Glover Drive because there are new speed bumps and parking is limited). Some of the park’s old wrinkles have disappeared and the midway has expanded. There’s more to see, eat and ride. There will be music, acrobats and puppet shows. And Third Street Park remains the place to be for a scoop of cherry ice cream and other refreshments.
The eclectic nature of entertainment is sure to be a draw. No matter what genre of music you enjoy, the festival probably has it, from military bands to classical and everything in between. The street party returns with Me and Molly, JD McPherson, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with the Randall Bramblett Band and George Clinton of Parliament, Funkadelic fame.
The festival involves the entire community from Mercer University to Cotton Avenue to the Ocmulgee National Monument. There will be pink pancakes, mud runs, bed races, a scavenger hunt and spirit strolls.
Pick up one of the handy festival guidebooks so you can keep up with everything that’s going on. And the best part? Most of the events are free.
There is ample reason the Cherry Blossom Festival is called, “The Pinkest Party on Earth.”
