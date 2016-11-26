Don’t spend what you don’t have

As the Christmas shopping season of 2016 gets underway with a vengeance, it’s easy to lose equilibrium. Our senses are overloaded with messages that say “buy, “buy,” reinforced by our own wants and desires. We run around in a frenzy trying to get this or that perfect gift, blindly handing over our plastic cards stamped with Mastercard or Visa or American Express without really thinking about the consequences. And in our Eggnog blurred state, we forget about the real green dollars we’re spending through those cards — and what’s tacked onto those dollars: interest.
Credit card rates vary, but interest rates can easily exceed 20 percent so it’s good to know what you have in your wallet — and when you should or should not use it. It’s also important to pay your credit card bill on time. Many contracts allow the card companies to hit you with a penalty APR of 29.99 percent. That can vary, but that’s the maximum any card company can charge. The cost of using that card can be very expensive if you don’t pay on time.
In the words of President-elect Donald Trump, the system is “rigged.” But the rules of the game are out there for all to see, although you might need a magnifying glass to read all the small print. Still, the system is rigged to keep consumers in debt and in Georgia that’s easier to do.
As a story recently published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed, “More than one in 10 households — 10.9 percent of them — have no involvement with traditional banks, no accounts for checking or savings, according to the FDIC.” That’s almost four percentage points higher than the national average of 7 percent which lands Georgia in the top 10 states with people who are unbanked.
That statistic is only part of the story. An additional 26.9 percent are “underbanked.” These underbanked people may have a checking account, but they also do their “banking” with title-pawn, payday loan, pawn shop operations and those services come at a higher cost than traditional banking.
Operators of such businesses say they are serving the needs of communities that have been traditionally forgotten by the banking industry — and there is truth in that statement. However, there is also truth that the title-pawn, payday loan business model takes advantage of customers’ lack of options.
Using those offline services generally doesn’t help families get out of debt and stay out of debt. They also do nothing to increase their customers’ credit scores and most often puts them in a borrow-pay-borrow spiral that is difficult to end.
Use this holiday season as a teachable moment. Don’t spend what you don’t have and use last Christmas as a guide. Remember all of the neat toys you bought that never saw the light of day after Christmas morning?
