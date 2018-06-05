Christians who take their faith seriously score against secular bigots

Baker Jack Phillips, front, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, poses for a photograph with Sebastian Muller, an assistant pastor at Calvary South Denver Church, in Phillips' shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because his religious beliefs did not violate Colorado's anti-discrimination law. David Zalubowski AP Photo