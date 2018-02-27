This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Keep puppy mill business out of Georgia
It’s a blessing that big box stores like PetSmart and Petco stopped selling puppies and kittens, and now allow rescues to adopt animals there instead. In Georgia, almost 600 homeless pets enter our shelters every day, and over 200 per day do not find homes and are killed. Why, with such a challenge, should we exacerbate the problem by supporting an industry that imports into Georgia puppies and kittens raised in factory conditions and are not required to be vaccinated for diseases that can be transmitted to new owners and their pets?
Georgia may be the “Best State to Do Business”, but allowing it to be the best state to retail puppy mill animals is not a label that sounds complimentary.
The virtually unregulated import of pets is counter to the safeguards extended to other “agricultural products,” particularly livestock.
The complaints about the puppy mill industry are well-founded. Many consumers have been victimized by the retail side of the equation. Local bans on sales are a reaction to problems, systemic in the industry itself, and Centerville is one of the Georgia cities which has taken action.
PetLand and the puppy mill industry are sponsoring two bills in the Legislature, each taking away our right to decide locally how to deal with the issue. Absent a more comprehensive approach, both are unfair and irresponsible. Please tell your representatives to vote “no” on SB418 and HB948.
Davis Cosey,
Founder, Friends of Perry Animal Shelter
New education course
A new course for all K-12 teacher education majors: Fire Arms 101. I pray not.
Al Diboll,
Macon
Rule of the road
Upon request to expound Georgia rule of the road (turn signal usage) that has relaxed to the point of becoming a safety problem: It would appear that a high percentage of motorist today has no earthly of what that little handle on the left side of the steering wheel is used for! While cruising down the road in their proper lane “texting away” because the car is smarter than the driver becomes boring, suddenly a lane change becomes a must regardless of traffic around them — and to hell with those who are already there. As a senior driver trained “two hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel, and music off” cruising along at white knuckle speed of 45 mph with my sticker clearly displayed, “Senior Citizen Pace Car.” Such driving throws my pacemaker in overdrive. Hey, people. My tax money went into this road, too, so “give me a break!”
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Real solutions on guns needed
I can’t let the tired rhetoric on “gun control“ by liberals such as Frank G. go unchallenged. He and other left wingers have reached the totally irrational conclusion that more restrictions on the type of weapons that we are allowed to have and who is allowed to have them will somehow prevent incidents such as the recent school shooting in Florida. Frank and his cohorts actually believe, I think, that their conclusions on this subject are valid and that anyone who doesn’t agree with them are bad people.
They conveniently (or absurdly) forget about the numerous failures over the last three years by four different government law enforcement and social service agencies to put this Cruz guy away and prevent him from actually following through on his numerous threats to do exactly what he did. Their knee-jerk reaction to mass shootings is getting tiresome and I wish that Americans of all political persuasions could get together and have a meaningful and rational discussion of issues and procedures that could possibly have an actual impact on reducing or preventing mass shootings.
Implementing measures such as universal background checks and the outlawing of bump stocks would be a good start, although much more is needed . Among our most pressing needs is the ability of responsible people to identify potential murderers like Mr. Cruz and prevent them from accumulating weapons which can be used to do their dastardly deeds. I’m not smart enough to figure out how best to do this, but I do believe that there are people who can.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Protect Social Security and Medicare
Further evidence that the Republican majority plans to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block to pay for the tax cut of over $1.5 trillion:
1) Sen. Marco Rubio: to pay for the tax cuts "that will mean instituting structural changes to Social Security and Medicare for the future."
2) House Ways and Mean Committee Chairman Kevin Brady: tax overhaul "alone won't get us back to a balanced budget." House Republicans will have to turn toward "welfare reform and tackling the entitlements."
3) Speaker Paul Ryan believes that now that the Republican Congress is allowing deficits to balloon for the next few years that he has an unobstructed path to privatize Medicare and prepares the House for doing that by falsely saying "Medicare is going broke" when in fact the program is fully solvent through 2028.
Social Security and Medicare have helped to form and support the middle class. I hope that you will join me in protesting any and all efforts to cut them.
John Ricks,
Cochran
Let’s get real
Our country is broken, I fear, irrevocably. How can anyone honestly argue that guns are not the problem. It’s insane and unconscionable that anyone thinks readily available guns are a good idea. If you think that guns don’t kill people, you are an idiot. If you think that there is some odd coincidence that America has a gun violence problem while we allow easy gun accessibility, then you are an idiot. America stands alone as the the country where children have to undergo “active shooter drills” at their school, and if you don’t think that’s a gun problem, you are an idiot. I’m done mincing words. Guns are the problem. The Second Amendment needs to be revoked. Far from making America safer, it has caused irrevocable damage and created a public health crisis.
John Reichert,
Macon
