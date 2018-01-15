Let’s remember the Martin Luther King, Jr. who wasn’t liked

More Videos 1:28 Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 2:14 Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:46 Here's the video of Casino boat shuttle that caught fire off 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP