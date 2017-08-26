Kaepernick the quarterback is now Kaepernick the martyr. NFL only has itself to blame

More Videos 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Pause 1:07 Peach County and Houston County face off 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:10 He wants to be 'the face of the city' 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:03 Another quick start leads Jones County to another blowout 1:14 Shriners wheel around mall parking lot 0:49 Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 2:12 McCaskill on debt ceiling debate, Steve Bannon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP