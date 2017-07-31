Millennials are killing everything. What’s next?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 $50 million downtown project Pause 1:50 Sex education then and now 1:51 Conflict at AFGE Local 987 1:38 What you need to know about SPLOST before you vote in November 1:44 Why it's a bad idea to allow the state to take over failing schools 1:57 Diverse community coalition calls for greater voter awareness 2:10 It's safe for Georgians to walk outside again 1:33 Lawmakers pull another sneak play 1:20 What, good news on the front page of the newspaper? 1:22 Macon-Bibb health rankings some of the worst in Georgia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. Courtesy Department of Labor

As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. Courtesy Department of Labor