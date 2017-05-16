This is what happens when the world is led by a child

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Pause 1:49 Man accused of killing daughter appears in court 1:10 Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:33 Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy