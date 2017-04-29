How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 MSO brass prepare for finale at Grand Pause 1:52 Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive 2:14 Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 0:59 Mercer drops game to Georgia Southern 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee