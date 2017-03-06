How the Confederacy conned Southern whites. And why some still fall for it today.

1:21 Children's books go fast at annual Old Book Sale Pause

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:18 "She was trying to get away from him," stabbing victim's brother says

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:29 Bibb County names 2017 STAR student and teacher

1:16 From Mercer cadet to tank officer

2:26 Devin Durham is a senior on a roll in the GHSA Tournament for Dublin

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver