Weird

Joker the dog survives 8-day airport, city adventure

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DANIA BEACH, Fla.

Joker the dog had one heckuva Christmas adventure.

Joker's owner, Summer Burgos, flew him to Florida on Dec. 21 to live with family while she trains in the Navy. As soon as Burgos' mother-in-law opened the crate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the 2-year-old Canaan bolted past her. For eight days, in a strange city, Joker roamed the streets.

On Christmas Eve, the Sun Sentinel reports that Joker was spotted near some shops in Fort Lauderdale. A few days later, a group of neighbors in Dania Beach finally rescued Joker — about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the airport.

Using information from his tags, they got in touch with Burgos. Joker got a checkup at a veterinarian's office before going home to Burgos' family, starting another new adventure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

    Seth Clark shares his story of buying a home in the Vineville neighborhood, where real estate agents emphasized crime and problems with the public schools in the area.

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' 0:58

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'
Tips for shooting great fireworks photos 2:16

Tips for shooting great fireworks photos
Coroner hopes free rides on New Year's Eve will keep party goers safe 1:13

Coroner hopes free rides on New Year's Eve will keep party goers safe

View More Video