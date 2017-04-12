Massachusetts man gets check for 2 cent from feds

A Massachusetts man has a ready answer when he's asked for his 2 cents worth —he just reaches into his pocket for the check he got from the government.
Bruce Rideout, of Lynn, tells The Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2o6b1Ri ) he got the 2-cent check from the U.S. Treasury Department a couple of days ago and has been carrying it around showing his friends ever since.
He's not quite sure why he got the check, and he doesn't plan on asking.
The 79-year-old Air Force veteran and Lynn Water and Sewer Commission retiree had already received his income tax refund and his monthly pension.
He's not going to cash the check. He's already visited a frame store to have a custom frame made. The cost? More than $82.
