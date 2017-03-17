Quacks on the tracks: NYPD rescues duck from subway line

1:42 New skate park dubbed "coolest place in Macon" Pause

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms

0:41 Making room for a new fire station and sheriff's precinct

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver