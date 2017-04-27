Tornado watch extended for Middle Georgia

A tornado watch issued Thursday afternoon was set to end at 8 p.m. but has been extended until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson.
Check out this stunning animation from NOAA's #GOES16 of thunderstorms rolling through central Ga. this afternoon, April 27, 2017. pic.twitter.com/I2wmVTiLqm— NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) April 27, 2017
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
