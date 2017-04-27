Weather

April 27, 2017 8:07 PM

Tornado watch extended for Middle Georgia

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A tornado watch issued Thursday afternoon was set to end at 8 p.m. but has been extended until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos