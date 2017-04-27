Weather

April 27, 2017 2:12 PM

Tornado watch issued for Middle Georgia

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Much of Middle Georgia is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated severe storms are possible south of the Columbus to Athens, with the main threats being damaging wind, possible hail and perhaps a brief tornado or two, the weather service said.

Midstate counties included in the warning are: Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Richmond, Sumter, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

