Winter Storm Watch upgraded to warning, cold to move in earlier than expected

A Winter Storm Watch for nearly half the state was upgraded Thursday afternoon to a warning for Friday and Saturday.
The warning area dips as far south as Monroe, Jasper and Upson counties and is set to take effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. One to 3 inches of snow is expected with 4 inches possible in the state’s higher elevations.
The Georgia Department of Transportation had crews pre-treating all major interstates in north and Middle Georgia with brine, a salty mixture that helps melt ice and stop it from forming, it said in a news release Thursday.
Monroe County’s Emergency Management Agency director has been warning the people near Forsyth about what he refers to as the “devil’s dandruff.
In a Facebook posting, the EMA notes the absence of ice or freezing rain in the forecast and watch area.
The forecast models show the greatest threat for wintry weather will be north of a line from Hamilton to Forsyth to Lexington, which is about 20 miles to the east, southeast of Athens.
A dusting is possible south of that line, which includes Macon.
Snow that falls might not linger very long.
Even so, Mount de Sales Academy in Macon will dismiss all students at 2:45 p.m. Friday to allow young drivers to make it home before potentially bad driving conditions. After school care will still be available until 6 p.m.
A high pressure system out of Canada will bring colder air to the state beginning Thursday evening.
As a cold front approaches, a rain and snow mix will begin Friday afternoon and turn to all snow by midnight.
Temperatures will drop from the mid-30s to the mid-20s and low-30s by midnight.
Showers will increase Thursday in north Georgia and a few flakes are possible after sunset, but no accumulation is expected.
A developing low pressure system is expected to pump moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Georgia by Friday evening.
Freezing air is expected to arrive at about the same time.
The cold lingers through the weekend and low temperatures are projected to drop to the teens and 20s through Tuesday morning.
Monday’s forecast low in Macon is 21 degrees.
Although forecast models are coming into agreement, changes are possible as the system approaches.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
