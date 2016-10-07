See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

The groundbreaking for the renovation of Capricorn Records Studio and construction of the Lofts at Capricorn was held at the site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon. The developers announced they would donate $350,000 toward renovation of the studio.
An emergency animal shelter at Fort Valley State University will serve as the temporary home of 68 animals evacuated from the Oatland Island Education Center in Savannah. The evacuated was due to the expected path of Hurricane Matthew.
A number of new businesses and lofts have opened or under renovation in downtown Macon. Josh Rogers, President/CEO of NewTown Macon gives media a preview of the upcoming annual Tour of Progress open to the public.