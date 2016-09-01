The Latest: Georgia Southern closes campus ahead of storm

The Latest on the state of Georgia taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine. (all times local):
---
4:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern University has closed the school's campus and coastal center as a precaution before Tropical Storm Hermine.
A statement was released on the school's website Thursday. All classes scheduled for Friday are canceled and the only essential personnel should report to campus in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern is the second college to cancel classes ahead of the storm heading toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Valdosta State University in south Georgia canceled classes from Thursday at 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 5 p.m. Dorms and dining halls will remain open.
School officials at Georgia Southern are encouraging students and university personnel to travel no later than Thursday if they have weekend plans outside the area. For people, who are staying in town, they are asked to stay indoors and off the roadways.
---
3:45 p.m.
Two Georgia ports will close its operations ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine.
The Georgia Ports Authority said Thursday both facilities in Savannah and Brunswick will be shut down until Friday. The closed facilities include Garden City Terminal and Ocean Terminal in Savannah, and the Colonel's Island Bulk Facility and Mayor's Point Terminal in Brunswick.
Normal operations will resume at the Garden City Terminal from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gate 4 only.
GPA executive director Griff Lynch says an "abundance of caution" has been taken for the safety of port employees and local residents.
Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 56 counties as Hermine heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Glynn County. Residents and visitors are advised to take shelter as the storm passes.
---
12:58 p.m.
Georgia's governor has declared a state of emergency for 56 counties as Tropical Storm Hermine heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
The alert takes effect at noon on Thursday and runs through midnight on Saturday. Gov. Nathan Deal says severe weather related to the storm is expected in Georgia through Saturday. The included counties are in parts of south, central and coastal Georgia.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said Wednesday that the storm's greatest effect on Georgia could be heavy rainfall.
Director Jim Butterworth said the storm could bring flooding, tornadoes and power outages even if it does not make landfall in Georgia.
Valdosta State University in south Georgia canceled classes starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 5 p.m. Dorms and dining halls will remain open.
