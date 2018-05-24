Savannah State president faces complaints from campus groups

The president of Savannah State University faces complaints from some students, alumni, faculty members and a group of ministers.
WSAV-TV reports groups have sent letters to the Georgia Board of Regents in recent months protesting the leadership of Cheryl Dozier.
The letters cite concerns about student safety, more students dropping out, and the university's strategic plan. Other complaints include financial constraints in certain academic departments and a climate of intimidation.
University System of Georgia spokesman Charlie Sutlive says regents are working with Dozier and the university. Sutlive says regents share concerns about student safety, noting increased funding for surveillance cameras and security. Sutlive says regents continue to be concerned about retention and graduation rates.
Savannah State's Faculty Senate has sent a statement to regents supporting Dozier.
