Primaries begin shakeup of Georgia political status quo

The 2018 elections are guaranteed to shake up Georgia's political status quo, and those changes will begin to take shape with the party primaries being held Tuesday.
Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor; the Republican side has five in the running.
Both Democratic candidates are women, meaning the winner will be Georgia's first female nominee for governor. The crowded Republican field could force a July 24 runoff if no candidate wins more than half the total vote. GOP Gov. Nathan Deal is finishing his second term and is barred by term limits from running again.
Voters will also cast ballots for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and insurance commissioner. And five of Georgia's incumbent congressmen have primary challengers from within their own parties.
Comments