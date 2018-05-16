Georgia teen charged in crash that killed hurricane evacuees

An 18-year-old Georgia woman has been charged in a September crash that killed three people, including a baby and mother who had evacuated from Hurricane Irma.
Cherokee County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley tells news reporters Zoe Reardon is charged with vehicular homicide and other counts in the Sept. 9 crash that killed 3-month-old Riley Hunt, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt and 61-year-old Kathy Deming.
Reardon was 17 when authorities say her SUV hit the trio trying to cross a Woodstock road. The baby died that night. The adults were hospitalized and later died.
Hunt was a Marietta native stationed with the Coast Guard in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Deming was a family friend.
It's unclear whether Reardon has a lawyer. She has been released on bail from the Cherokee County jail.
