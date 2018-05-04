He tried to swim away from cops — so they added another charge: not wearing a life vest

After racking up a lengthy list of felony charges and traffic violations, the last ticket Columbus police gave Joshua Hall Wednesday afternoon added insult to injury.
When Cpl. Williams Thornton tried to pull over Hall on 32nd Street for an expired tag, Hall allegedly tried to elude the officer in his 2002 Ford. When Hall crashed the vehicle on Second Avenue, he fled on foot — toward the Chattahoochee River just north of the TSYS campus, Thornton said.
Hall then tried to swim to Alabama.
That didn’t turn out too well, and he was able to find safety in the swift water by climbing onto a rock and waiting for Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services to rescue him.
“He almost died out there,” Officer Robbie Rives told a Recorder’s Court judge Friday morning. “The current almost took him away.”
Once in custody, Rives tacked on a final citation to the willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a wide array of traffic, tag and license violations. It is illegal to be in the Chattahoochee Whitewater Park without a life jacket. Rives cited Hall for no personal flotation device.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court without bond on the two most serious infractions involving obstruction and eluding.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown argued for a substantial bound for Hall.
“Obviously, he’s a flight risk because they caught him in the middle of the Chattahoochee,” Brown said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
