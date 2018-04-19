Why are hundreds of bus drivers calling out 'sick' in this Georgia county?

Students were left standing at their stops Thursday morning after hundreds of bus drivers for Dekalb County Schools began a three day “sick-out” protest.
Bus drivers in the metro-Atlanta county circulated a flier over the last few days encouraging drivers to call out sick from work en masse on Thursday, Friday and Monday in protest of what they say are stagnant wages and minimal benefits, Fox 5 reported.
A website called DeKalb Schools FactChecker posted a photo of what they say is the flier, which reads “Sickout is underway, overworked and underpaid, let’s stop all this chatter, because bus lives matter.”
Drivers berated school board members at a meeting in March, demanding pay raises, a retirement plan and more respect for the job they do, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“On Aug. 4, you had the drivers drop the teachers to the Gwinnett arena to a pep rally that we weren’t even invited to,” union leader Sheila Bennett said, according to the paper. “You made a statement in The AJC that you wanted this event to unify the DeKalb Schools family. Do you treat your family like this?”
The drivers also complained that they received little support from schools when students were written up for discipline problems on the buses. "Trying to get help from administration at some schools is a joke," driver Carshena Hall said, according to the AJC.
The school district sent out a robo-call to parents and released a statement on its website saying Superintendent R. Stephen Green was meeting with drivers and working to “address their concerns” but that buses “may arrive and pick up a little later than usual.” The statement said students would not be penalized for being late to school or to testing.
The superintendent met with about 350 of the county’s 900 bus drivers on Monday, CBS46 reported.
Supporters of the sick-out told Fox 5 their goal was for 600 drivers not to show up. About 350 of drivers, or about 40 percent, wound up calling out for their shifts Thursday morning, according to the CBS-46. Reporters shared photos on Twitter of students standing at their bus stops long after pick-up times.
"We want a 6 percent step increase. We want to get back to the step raises. We want to get back to having the cost of living. We want benefits,” Bennett told WSB-TV. "We just want to be treated like everyone else."
It's the latest in a string of flare-ups between bus drivers and school officials in Georgia. In the first few months of 2018 the cities of Valdosta and Dayton were both faced with fears of impending driver strikes, though neither wound up happening after city officials worked with drivers to make a deal.
Comments