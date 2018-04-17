Body found at Georgia Walmart has possibly been there for days, coroner says

Columbus police and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man who was found Monday afternoon in a pickup truck at the Airport Thruway Walmart.
The death appears to be from natural causes, said Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body could have been in the parking lot on the side of the Walmart since April 8, Worley said.
A call came into 911 around 4 p.m. reporting a man slumped over in a vehicle at the shopping center at 2801 Airport Thruway. Columbus police and medical personnel responded and blocked off the area with crime scene tape.
The man’s identity has not be released as officials are searching for the next to kin.
