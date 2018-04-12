He ran from Georgia police and was shot — though at first he wasn’t going to be arrested

The first police officer to question Towon Obryan Earl back in 2015 wasn’t even going to detain him, a prosecutor said Wednesday before Earl pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a peace officer.
Officer Ryan Vardman was near 334 28th St. on Nov. 3, 2015, when he saw Earl’s 2000 Honda Accord stopped in the street, with a pedestrian leaning into a window. Earl then pulled off the road and parked.
Suspecting Earl might be dealing drugs, Vardman walked over to the car and checked Earl’s identification, and was about to let him go, Assistant District Attorney Mark Anthony told Judge William Rumer.
But then other officers converged there, and one ordered Earl to get out of the car.
Earl threw the car into reverse and tried to flee, his open driver’s side door trapping Vardman. Fearing he might be dragged under the car, Vardman leapt inside it.
The Accord backed into Officer Michael Aguillar, and then Earl shifted gears, starting forward, the car door striking Cpl. Dean Spata in the knee.
As Vardman and Earl fought for control of the steering wheel, the car made a wide U-turn until it came around to the building Earl had parked beside, and crashed into it. The passenger-side airbag deployed, injuring Vardman.
Earl again shifted to reverse, and was backing up when Officer Raymond Harralson opened fire, hitting Earl in the leg.
In the Accord, police found about 80 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of Xanax, 2 grams of cocaine, and a 9 mm pistol reported stolen from Alabama.
Besides three counts of assaulting peace officers, Earl was charged with three counts of obstructing police, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, possessing dangerous drugs, theft by receiving stolen property, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.
Earl was convicted April 16, 2007, of possessing marijuana and cocaine with the intent to distribute the drugs, according to court records.
Anthony and defense attorney Tim Flournoy negotiated a plea deal in which all but the assault charges were dropped. After Earl pleaded guilty, Judge Rumer sentenced him to 15 years in prison with five to serve and the rest on probation. Rumer also ordered Earl to pay $4,548 in restitution to the Columbus Consolidated Government.
Flournoy said afterward that with credit for the time he already has spent in jail, Earl likely would be eligible for release in about 40 months. He is 32 years old.
After his 2007 convictions for cocaine and marijuana, Earl was sentenced to five years with six months to serve in jail and the rest on probation.
Court records show he has had several other run-ins with law enforcement:
▪ On July 18, 2005, when he was 20, Earl was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, having no driver’s license, no state car tag and no proof of insurance. The theft charge was dropped and he was sentenced to 12 months’ probation on each of the other charges.
▪ On Aug. 2, 2005, police charged him with simple assault for advancing with a knife on a woman he lived with. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
▪ On Aug. 9, 2006, he and two other men were charged with theft by receiving a stolen car, but prosecutors chose not to pursue the case.
▪ On Sept. 19, 2007, authorities charged him with obstructing police and giving officers a false name. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation on each count.
▪ On Jan. 11, 2008, he again was charged with giving police a false name and with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing jail guard lines with marijuana he tried to hide in the police car, having no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to serve 12 months in jail.
▪ On June 5, 2010, police charged him with battery for allegedly punching a man repeatedly. The case was dead-docketed.
▪ On June 23, 2010, he was charged with simple battery for allegedly striking his child’s mother and knocking her down. This case also was dead-docketed.
▪ On Aug. 26, 2014, two days after his 28th birthday, Earl was charged with having no driver’s license and no tail lights. He again was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
