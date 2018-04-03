He killed his girlfriend on Easter – then died ‘guns blazing’ hundreds of miles away, police say

A man who began his Easter morning by killing his girlfriend and shooting her two children near Atlanta is dead after a shootout more than 450 miles away in Tampa, Fla., police say.

The body of Timothy Wyatt’s 34-year-old girlfriend was found at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in her Forest Park home, WSB-TV reported. Her two children, ages 12 and 14, were also shot and remain at Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are expected to recover, CBS 46 reported. Another child was not injured.

Wyatt, 41, was on parole and had been released from prison about a year ago after spending eight years in prison on aggravated assault charges, according to jail records.

Hours later, Florida police officers got word that Wyatt might have made the 450-mile drive from South Fulton to Tampa. An officer spotted Wyatt’s white Chevy Impala in the city and tried to pull him over, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Wyatt realized he was being followed by police and began a chase, at one point firing out of the car toward pursuing officers, reported the Tampa Bay Times. A police helicopter began tracking him from the air, allowing police to back off.

At some point, Wyatt abandoned his car and allegedly attempted to carjack a woman in an SUV before firing at officers, Patch reported. “It was like 007,” a witness told the Tampa Bay Times. “The guy had two guns blazing. The Tampa police returned fire with their big guns.”

Officers from the Tampa Police Department fired shots at Wyatt, the Tampa Bay Times reported, then performed CPR on the wounded man. He died at the scene, WFLA reported.

“I just heard a bunch of gunshots in the video and the guy just drops and he doesn’t move again. It’s kind of scary that it happened right there in front of the house,” a witness told WFLA.

“The kids were having a happy Easter egg hunt when we heard the helicopters and then we heard the sirens and the gunshots,” another witness told Fox 13. “We rushed all the kids in the house, and next we heard somebody was dead in the streets.”

It’s still not clear what ties Wyatt might have had to Tampa or why he allegedly shot his girlfriend and her children. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, reported the AJC.

“We’re very fortunate no innocent people were injured. We’re very fortunate no police officers were injured. It’s a sad outcome, but this is what our cops deal with every single day,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told Patch. “There is no routine day of work for them. Any time you stop a car, you never know what you’re going to get involved with.”