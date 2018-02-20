A father was gunned down while checking a flat. His tires looked slashed, cops say

It was Saturday, February 10 when Justin Edwards and his girlfriend got into their car and started to head home. They had just had dinner at Cafe Circa, an Atlanta restaurant and lounge near Memorial Drive in Cabbagetown, according to WSB-TV.
They drove for a while, then realized something was wrong: their back two tires were flat. Edwards, a father and 34-year-old logistics manager for Lockheed Martin, pulled over to the side of the road and went to check his wheels.
Then someone ran up, held out a gun and shot him 11 times, police say.
Police arrived at the scene at about 11:30 p.m. and took Edwards to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend was not harmed, CBS 46 reported.
Never miss a local story.
Now police are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting - and a suspect.
Edwards was the son of a prominent local activist in DeKalb named Joel Edwards. He told WSB-TV he believes the killing was a hit job.
“No doubt in my mind somebody slashed his tires," he told the station. "I don't know why somebody would want to do that, but we gonna find out.”
Police confirmed to Fox 5 it appeared the tires of the car had been purposefully slashed.
“He was specifically targeted,” Capt. Reginald Moorman of the Atlanta Police Department told WXIA. “The suspect actually went after this particular person.”
“I worked for years to stop violence and now it’s slapped me in the face,” Justin’s father Joel told Fox 5.
Police say someone shot & killed Justin Edwards last night in SE ATL while he changed his tire. His father told me he thinks someone slashed the tires on purpose. The 34 y/o father was a logistics manager at Lockheed Martin. I'll have details @ 6. pic.twitter.com/71H2hqUiAc— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) February 11, 2018
“He loved his son. He loved his son, always doing stuff with his son,” his mother Brenda told the station. “He was a good guy. He wasn’t out there in the streets.”
Justin Edwards’ girlfriend said everything happened so fast that she couldn’t get a look at the shooter before he bolted away down the street.
“His dad is a community activist, his mom is a social worker. They help people,” she said in an interview with WSB-TV. “Justin emulated his family; he helped people, so it doesn't make sense.”
Police are still looking for a suspect, and are hoping to find surveillance footage that could shed some light on who the shooter may have been, according to WXIA. Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Comments