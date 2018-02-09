Locust Grove police officer shot dead, two deputies wounded while serving warrant

A Locust Grove police officer was killed and two Henry County sheriff's deputies were wounded Friday after a man opened fire while being served with a warrant, multiple news outlets reported.
The man who shot the officers died, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
Sheriff Keith McBrayer told the newspaper that one deputy was in critical condition and the other was stable Friday afternoon.
The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred in a cul de sac at a house on St. Francis Court, WSB-TV reported. The neighborhood is located about 2 miles south of Tanger Outlets.
