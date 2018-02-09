A screen shot from WSB-TV shows GBI agents swarming in around a cul de sac in Henry County where three officers were shot while serving a warrant Friday. One of the officers died. The house where the shooting occurred is located about 2 miles south of Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove.
A screen shot from WSB-TV shows GBI agents swarming in around a cul de sac in Henry County where three officers were shot while serving a warrant Friday. One of the officers died. The house where the shooting occurred is located about 2 miles south of Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove. Screen grab WSB-TV
A screen shot from WSB-TV shows GBI agents swarming in around a cul de sac in Henry County where three officers were shot while serving a warrant Friday. One of the officers died. The house where the shooting occurred is located about 2 miles south of Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove. Screen grab WSB-TV

Georgia

Locust Grove police officer shot dead, two deputies wounded while serving warrant

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

February 09, 2018 02:56 PM

A Locust Grove police officer was killed and two Henry County sheriff's deputies were wounded Friday after a man opened fire while being served with a warrant, multiple news outlets reported.

The man who shot the officers died, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Sheriff Keith McBrayer told the newspaper that one deputy was in critical condition and the other was stable Friday afternoon.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred in a cul de sac at a house on St. Francis Court, WSB-TV reported. The neighborhood is located about 2 miles south of Tanger Outlets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Saturday's Telegraph.

  Comments  