Woman found dead in home; man is charged

Police in Georgia say a woman was found dead and a man has been charged.
News outlets reported Saturday that Gwinnett police spokesman Jacob Albright said 23-year-old John David Briggs called 911 and told them he had shot his girlfriend, 26-year-old Chessington Marshall, in the chest.
Albright said authorities found a woman's body in the bathroom, and that the caller was taken into custody on the scene.
Police say the man asked to be checked out by medical personnel and ran from the scene.
Police say an officer gave chase on foot and the suspect was apprehended shortly after.
Briggs was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
