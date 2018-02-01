A Georgia woman was slain in 1996. Her accused killer was just arrested

More than two decades after a 27-year-old woman was slain and her body dumped in rural south Georgia, her alleged killer was arrested.
Octavious Alexander Rivera, 49, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Bridgett Felicia Parker, the GBI said in a news release Thursday.
Parker’s body was discovered May 19, 1996, behind an unoccupied mobile home off Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald.
In time, the case went cold.
Then, the month of its 20th anniversary, the investigation into Parker’s slaying was reopened and reviewed in full, the GBI said.
Evidence was resubmitted to the GBI Crime Lab and tested with technologically advanced forensic equipment. The tests resulted in new leads and revealed more evidence.
The investigation led agents to Missouri and Florida, where witnesses who had since moved from Ben Hill County were re-interviewed, GBI Special Agent Todd Crosby said. Crosby would not say how Parker was killed.
Rivera was arrested in Tift County and is expected to be transferred to Ben Hill County where he will face a murder charge.
Parker was a garment factory worker and a mother to four children, according to her obituary published in The Telegraph. She was buried in Westwood Cemetery in Ben Hill County.
