As flu-related deaths rise, is it too late to get the shot?

More Videos 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them Pause 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention