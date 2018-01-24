MCSD student found ill after eating drug-laced gummy bear; fellow student charged

More Videos 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Pause 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:12 'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Cristina Rayas McClatchy

