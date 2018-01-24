She put her baby on the ground in a car seat. Then she drove off without him, police say.

A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after her 3-month-old boy was found alone in car seat outside of Walden Pond Apartments, according to Columbus police.
Laramie Jones, 23, was charged with count of reckless conduct. She was summons to be in Recorder's Court on Feb. 28 to face the charge.
Officers were called to Walden Pond Apartments at 7840 Moon Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday to check on a child that was left alone.
Authorities found a 3-month-old boy, who wasn't harmed, in a car seat on the ground in an empty parking space. A man told police he found the baby around 2:30 p.m. and informed the property managers.
A tenant went into the leasing office in a frantic stating that her friend, Jones, could not find her child and to look outside of the apartment complex.
The tenant said Jones visited her home around 1 p.m. to drop off her 6-year-old daughter, so she could take her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter to the doctor. She left in a hurry around 2:10 p.m. with the younger children and her 3-month-old son, according to an arrest report.
Police said Jones was hysterical when they spoke with her over the phone and too upset to drive. Her husband drove her to the apartment complex.
She allegedly told officers that she put her son on the ground next to her vehicle before placing her other children in her car. She said she was in a hurry with a lot on her mind and accidently drove off without the infant, according to police.
Officials said they believe that she did not intentionally leave her child, but charged her for endangering the boy.
