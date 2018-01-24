She put her baby on the ground in a car seat. Then she drove off without him, police say.

More Videos

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

Pause
One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:12

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Georgia

She put her baby on the ground in a car seat. Then she drove off without him, police say.

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 24, 2018 01:07 PM

A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after her 3-month-old boy was found alone in car seat outside of Walden Pond Apartments, according to Columbus police.

Laramie Jones, 23, was charged with count of reckless conduct. She was summons to be in Recorder's Court on Feb. 28 to face the charge.

Officers were called to Walden Pond Apartments at 7840 Moon Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday to check on a child that was left alone.

Authorities found a 3-month-old boy, who wasn't harmed, in a car seat on the ground in an empty parking space. A man told police he found the baby around 2:30 p.m. and informed the property managers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A tenant went into the leasing office in a frantic stating that her friend, Jones, could not find her child and to look outside of the apartment complex.

The tenant said Jones visited her home around 1 p.m. to drop off her 6-year-old daughter, so she could take her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter to the doctor. She left in a hurry around 2:10 p.m. with the younger children and her 3-month-old son, according to an arrest report.

Police said Jones was hysterical when they spoke with her over the phone and too upset to drive. Her husband drove her to the apartment complex.

She allegedly told officers that she put her son on the ground next to her vehicle before placing her other children in her car. She said she was in a hurry with a lot on her mind and accidently drove off without the infant, according to police.

Officials said they believe that she did not intentionally leave her child, but charged her for endangering the boy.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

Pause
One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:12

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

  • Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

    A thief took two boxes from a man's porch. After he posted surveillance video online, a woman returned in the middle of the night to return one of the boxes.

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

View More Video