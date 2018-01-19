Lindsay Low Fulcher posted photos and messages on Facebook thanking a Paulding County officer for going to the pharmacy to get medicine for her 3-year-old son during the January snow storm.
Georgia

Paulding officer makes trek through icy roads to get medicine for special needs child

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 19, 2018 11:06 AM

The icy weather this week was making it difficult for a Paulding County mother of three to pick up some much-needed medication for her 3-year-old son with special needs.

But after posting about her situation on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Lindsay Low Fulcher was surprised when Sgt. Ashley Henson went to get the medicine for her son Bobby.

Bobby suffers from a rare condition called 3p deletion syndrome that's led him missing 111 genes off of his 3rd chromosome. The special condition causes a developmental delay that his mother says prevents him from growing like a normal child. He uses mostly nonverbal methods to communicate, Low Fulcher said.

Our post has gained so much attention that we wanted to explain just why it meant so much to us that Sergeant Henson did...

Posted by Lindsay Low Fulcher on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

But after taking the medication for Bobby's ear infection and swollen throat this week, the 3-year-old sent a thank you message to the officer who made the trip to the pharmacy to get the antibiotics.

And his mother says she was more than happy to post on social media about the generosity of an officer who went beyond the call of duty.





