A couple wagered on the championship. She lost - and now has a permanent reminder

One Georgia couple was serious about their football - and made a serious bet on the outcome of Monday's championship match between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and The University of Georgia Bulldogs.
The terms of the wager? If your team lost, you had to get a tattoo of the other team's logo.
Randal and Brooke Fowler, of Acworth, Ga., even drew up contracts promising to go through with the bet, no matter what the outcome. The official terms: "Loser must get a tattoo of opposing team's logo or mascot 2X2."
They decided on two designs: the Alabama "Big Al" elephant holding a red balloon with the UA logo and the UGA 'G' logo.
Randal, a 'Bama fan, bet on the Tide, while Brooke backed the Bulldogs.
We all know how that turned out.
After the stunning championship match where the Crimson Tide roared back to beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime, Brooke made sure to follow through.
She appeared on the Bert Show, a radio show on Atlanta's Q100, to have the tattoo done live on air.
"Randall, did you feel sorry for (Brooke) or were gloating about your win?," one of the radio hosts asked.
"Both, but mainly gloating," he replied. "Cause during the game, I took tons of crap."
Indeed, it was looking pretty grim for Alabama for the first half of the match. Both teams were grinding down the field, with Georgia picking up some points and Alabama playing slow catch-up. But it didn't last.
Alabama came up from behind to tie the game and push the match into overtime, where rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the championship-winning pass.
That clinched it for Randall - and condemned Brooke to get inked.
On the radio show, the host asked Randall if, in that moment after Alabama victory, there was ever a moment he thought he might let her out of the bet.
"Absolutely not," he replied with a smile. And he didn't - she sat down in the chair and Marietta tattoo artist Richard Nunnally completed the mascot tattoo on her arm.
"I have to give it up to my wife, what a champion. She never for a second considered trying to get out of this bet," Randal wrote on Facebook. "Life is about memories, experiences, and moments, to me, that is what this tattoo really symbolizes.."
