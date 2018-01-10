Georgia

Alabama's Thompson to be sworn in Friday as TVA board member

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:57 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DECATUR, Ala.

An Alabama man is joining the nine-member TVA Board of Directors.

The Decatur Daily reports James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur will take the oath of office Friday in Huntsville.The U.S. Senate confirmed Thompson and three other Tennessee Valley Authority board nominees Dec. 21.

A TVA news release says A.D. Frazier, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, became the first of the four nominees to finish the process Tuesday, taking the oath in a ceremony in Chattanooga.

Joining Frazier and Thompson as new board members are Jeff W. Smith of Knoxville and Kenneth Allen of White Plains, Kentucky.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The terms of Thompson and Allen end in May 2021. The terms of Frazier and Smith expire in May 2022.

TVA serves more than 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

    A thief took two boxes from a man's porch. After he posted surveillance video online, a woman returned in the middle of the night to return one of the boxes.

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them
Downtown Atlanta sees rare and heavy snowfall 0:53

Downtown Atlanta sees rare and heavy snowfall
Restaurant employee lends helping hand to veteran 0:42

Restaurant employee lends helping hand to veteran

View More Video