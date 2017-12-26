Georgia's health exchange enrollment soars in final days

1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' Pause

0:53 Downtown Atlanta sees rare and heavy snowfall

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

4:24 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

1:14 Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

1:04 Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas

1:43 During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black