Not all Georgia schools test for lead in drinking water. Should they?

Lead exposure risks for kids Lead poisoning creates toxic effects for everyone, but it is especially harmful in children's growing bodies. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Jeff Olsen talks with Dr. Laura Breeher about the most common sources of lead exposure in children and the irreversible harm that can be done. Lead poisoning creates toxic effects for everyone, but it is especially harmful in children's growing bodies. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Jeff Olsen talks with Dr. Laura Breeher about the most common sources of lead exposure in children and the irreversible harm that can be done. Courtesy of the Mayo Clinic News Network

