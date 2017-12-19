Screen grab of Kasie Muir Hart’s Facebook post
Georgia

Georgia girl writes letter to Santa asking for ‘a cure for cancer’

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

December 19, 2017 03:35 PM

Allie doesn’t want toys for Christmas.

Instead, the 7-year-old has asked Santa for something much greater—a cure for cancer.

Kasie Muir Hart of Georgia posted a letter her daughter wrote to Santa to her Facebook page last Tuesday. In the letter, Allie expressed her desire for Santa to find a cure for her 13-year-old brother, Robert.

“I have been really good this year,” read the letter. “Please try.”

According to FOX 5, Robert was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in December 2010 and has had “over 65 spinal taps, around 800 doses of chemotherapy, about 16 days of radiation, three leukemia protocols and two clinical trials.”

“Robert is now 13-years-old and as innocent as they come,” his mother told the station. “Still believes in Santa.”

The family has set up a Facebook page called “Robert The Great” to chronicle Robert’s progress and asks followers to donate to the CURE Childhood Cancer foundation.

“Now, if anyone can find the cure for childhood cancer in the next few weeks that would (be) swell ...” Hart wrote on her post. “Our kids deserve so much more.”

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

